Grab Logitech’s Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse at the lowest price in months of $25

Amazon is offering the Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime customers or orders over $25. With a list price of $30, this 17% discount is among the lowest prices we’ve seen this mouse at over the past 3 months. The Logitech Pebble can communicate over a USB receiver or Bluetooth, meaning you can use it with compatible mobile devices. The Pebble is a perfect fit for noise-sensitive environments with its nearly silent clicks and scroll wheel. A single AAA battery can provide up to 18 months of battery life for the Pebble. This mouse is also certified to work with Google Chromebooks.

Logitech also offers the K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $30, a great pairing for the Pebble. Able to switch to one of three different devices at the touch of a button, the K380 can last up to 24 months on 2 AA batteries. Unlike the Pebble mouse, the K380 does not work with a USB receiver and is Bluetooth only.

If you’re looking for gaming-centric computer peripherals, you can save on Razer Gaming Keyboards and Mice starting at $35. With Razer Chroma RGB, these products are the exact opposite of minimalist which you’ll have with the Logitech gear mentioned above.

Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse features:

Logitech wireless mouse M350 has stand-out simplicity with a design that is nice to hold, feels great in your hand and is easy to carry around.

The wireless mouse M350 stays powered for up to 18 months on a single AA battery. Battery life may vary based on user and computing conditions.

18-month battery life means you don’t have to worry about losing power. Logitech Pebble M350 automatically goes into battery-saving sleep mode when you’re taking a break.

