Grab this Sony Neckband Bluetooth Speaker for $198, a $100 savings

Amazon is offering the Sony Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Speaker with wireless TV adaptor for $198 shipped. Normally listed at nearly $300, this 34% in savings is only the second time we’ve seen this speaker priced so low. With this neckband speaker, feel immersed in your own surround sound theater. The Sony Neckband speaker can connect to two different devices at the same time and can switch between them using Multi-Point Connection. Included with this speaker is the Wireless TV Adaptor (WLA-NS7) which minimizes audio lag while using your speaker with your TV. The Sony Neckband Speaker also boasts a 12-hour battery life.

Maybe you’re looking for a standard Bluetooth speaker rather than one that sits around your neck. Well, Sony has you covered with the SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Speaker for $148 shipped. While the Neckband speaker features an IPX4 rating to withstand minor splashes, the EXTRA BASS speaker is IP67 rated which means it can withstand 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. This speaker is sure to crank any party up to 11.

If you’re looking for a home theater experience that everyone can enjoy, you can grab the KEF Q350 Bookshelf Speaker pair for $500. While these alone won’t provide a 360-degree listening experience, they will certainly be better than the included TV speakers and most soundbars. You could also grab a refurbished JBL Bluetooth speaker, starting at $85.

Sony Neckband Bluetooth Speaker (SRS-NS7) features:

Enjoy crystal clear sound with upward-facing X-Balanced speaker unit and passive radiator

Create your own personal home theater atmosphere using Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer. The SRS-NS7 works with the supplied WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter and your BRAVIA XR TV to create Dolby Atmos sound all around you. Enjoy the booming bass and stunning vocal clarity of your favorite shows.

Get up to 12 hours of battery life with the SRS-NS7, suitable for binge-watching that hit show or critically acclaimed movie series. Quick charging gives you up to 60 minutes of playback on a 10-minute charge.

