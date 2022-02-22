Inkbird’s Wi-Fi Sous Vide Cooker undercuts the big brands, now 30% off at $60 (Reg. $86)

Mixtea360 (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Inkbird Wi-Fi Sous Vide Culinary Precision Cooker for $60.19 shipped after you clip the 30% on-page coupon. Regularly $86, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the previous-generation and slightly less powerful model’s deal price right now and a few bucks below its sale price before that. Alongside a built-in timer and the temperature notifications, this one connects to your Wi-Fi for smartphone-based monitoring and control. It is a 1,000-watt cooker that undercuts almost all of the similar models from top brands like Anova, including the ongoing deal we have on the now $80 Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Cooker. More details below.

If you don’t already have something laying around, you’ll need to a nice water bath solution for your upcoming sous vide meals. Everie makes a notable 12-quart option with a lid that sells for $35 on Amazon if these Rubbermaid models without a cover won’t do the trick from $9 Prime shipped.

As we mentioned above, if you’re partial to the big brands, Instant’s sous vide cooker is still on sale for $80 shipped right here. And if you’re in the market for an air fryer, Best Buy’s now $45 model with a rotisserie is down at a notable price for today only. Hit up our home goods guide for more including the Brita UltraMax Water Filter Dispenser at its second-best Amazon price ever.

More on the Inkbird Wi-Fi Sous Vide Culinary Precision Cooker:

Connect the Sous Vide to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network via Free APP: InkbirdPro, then you could SET and Monitor the Sous Vide Machine on your phone wherever you’re.Could set your family members as administrators on the app if you’re willing to share the device monitoring data with them, support max 100 administrators at a time. The immersion circulator supports timer (Timer Max:100 Hours ) and temperature settings ( Temperature range: 32℉~194℉( 0℃~90℃) ). Precisely set the water to a preferred temperature, then you can get the doneness you desire every time.

