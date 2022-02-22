Pick up this Alexa/Assistant-enabled Govee Smart LED Floor Lamp for $40

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering the Govee Smart LED Floor Lamp for $40.37 shipped with code GR9MM2T4 at checkout. Normally offered at $55, this 23% in savings marks only the second time we’ve seen this lamp priced so low. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, the Smart LED Floor Lamp can have the color temperature change between 2200K and 6500K. This temperature range means this light will be able to fit in just about anywhere. On-device controls mean you don’t have to talk with your smart home assistant. The Govee Home app gives you even more control over your Govee products with custom effects and time-based events.

If you’re not looking for a smart lamp, Govee has you covered with the Govee LED Floor Lamp for $44. It is essentially the same floor lamp mentioned above but without the smart home functionality. This means it has only four different brightness and color temperature presets. The code mentioned above also applies to this floor lamp.

While building out your smart home setup, be sure to check out the Level Lock Smart Lock for $212. Featuring support for Apple HomeKit, Bluetooth, NFC Cards, and physical key this deadbolt is anything but typical. You can also grab this Meross HomeKit-enabled Outdoor plug with 3-independent outlets for $21. With each outlet being controlled individually, it is the perfect fit for outdoor lighting.

Govee Smart LED Florr Lamp features:

Use the brightness slider on the floor lamp or the app to completely customize brightness. Also modern floor lamps select warmer or cooler whites from a color temperature range of 2200K to 6500K to meet various needs.

The LED touch control reading lamp is paired with Alexa over Wi-Fi and enjoy hands-free control over your lighting. Use simple voice commands to turn your smart standing lamp on and off and adjust brightness.

Shine floor light at any angle with a reading lamp head that can be rotated and turned to any orientation. 360 degree adjustability to fit any placement and interior design.

