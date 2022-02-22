Roav DashCam S1 captures 1080p60 with built-in GPS tracking at $40 (Refurb, Orig. $80)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its DashCam S1 for $39.99 shipped in renewed condition. Down from its $80 original list price and $54 going rate in renewed condition, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. The Roav DashCam S1 offers built-in GPS tracking and captures its recordings in 1080p 60FPS for crystal-clear video. The high-sensitivity Sony Starvis sensor delivers “balanced, detailed nighttime capture” as well. Plus, there’s a gravity sensor that automatically activates the camera if your car is bumped or hit. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Keep reading for additional information.

Update 2/22 @ 4:54 PM: Eufy’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Security Solo IndoorCam P24 2-pack for $79.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal beats our last mention of $47 each by an additional $14 total.

Put some of your savings toward this 128GB microSD card at Amazon for $17. This will have plenty of storage to keep your recordings safe and makes it a simple task to transfer them to a computer if needed. Plus, with rollover recording, the dash camera will delete the oldest footage to make room for new as the microSD card fills up, meaning you’ll never have to remember to empty it.

More on the Anker Roav DashCam S1:

Records in 60fps to clearly capture speeding vehicles in crisp 1080p resolution.

A high-sensitivity Sony Starvis sensor ensures balanced, detailed nighttime capture.

A gravity sensor automatically activates the camera if your car is bumped to record hit-and-runs.

