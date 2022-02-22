Bring home a 6-pack of Scotch Packaging Tape with dispensers at $10 (At least 30% off)

Amazon is once again offering the 6-pack of Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape with dispensers for just $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23 and usually selling for closer to $14, this is up to 57% off and at least 30% below the going rate. This is matching both our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked at Amazon in over a year. There are also similar sets marked down to $10 at Walmart from the usual $20 price tag as well. Whether you have a move coming up, send packages on the regular, or just need some strong tape for packing seasonal gear away, this might be $10 you should be spending today. This bundle includes six 22.2 yard rolls of Scotch packaging tape and a handy dispenser to go along with them so you don’t have to mess around with scissors and losing the end cut. According to Scotch, this tape provides a “strong seal on all box types, including harder-to-stick-to 100% recycled boxes.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

If you aren’t interested in the dispensers, you can score a 65-yard roll of Scotch packing tape for under $7 Prime shipped at Amazon right now. While it’s not as good a value overall, this one roll has about as much as three of the options above and will save you some extra cash if you don’t plan on needing all that much of it.

Another handy tool that might be worth keeping in your EDC, is the CRKT Williams Defense Key. This mini key tool hangs on your key ring and provides an on-demand Philips screwdriver head at just over $8 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. Then head over to our tools hub for more as well as our feature piece on the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC.

More on the Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape with dispensers:

This heavy duty packing tape is guaranteed to Stay Sealed. If your box does not stay sealed, 3M will refund the purchase price of this tape. Proof of purchase required

Feel confident that your moving boxes have a tape with excellent holding power for all heavy-duty packaging and shipping

The super strong holding power has all your moving, shipping, and office needs covered, securely sticking on all moving boxes, packages, and more, including harder-to-stick-to 100% recycled boxes

