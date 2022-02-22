Upgrade your gaming setup with the OMEN Mindframe Prime Gaming Headset for $90

Amazon is offering the OMEN Mindframe Prime Gaming Headset for $89.99 shipped. With a list price of $150, the 40% discount offered here matches some of the lowest prices we’ve seen over the last few months. The biggest feature of the OMEN Mindframe Prime headset is the FrostCap Cooling Ear Cups. This technology actively pulls heat away from your skin to create a cooler, more comfortable experience. This headset also features a built-in 7.1 virtual surround sound to create an immersive gaming experience. The microphone built into the headset is capable of environmental noise cancellation and is muted by being flipped up.

While the OMEN headset has just about everything you would need, maybe you’re looking to save a buck. In that case, SENZER has you covered with the SG500 Surround Sound Pro Gaming Headset for $30. It too features a noise-canceling microphone and surround sound capability. While the OMEN gaming headset uses a USB-A port to connect to your computer, this headset uses a 3.5mm headset jack. In-line audio controls are a nice touch too!

If you’re a Logitech gamer and want to stay in the product family, their all-new G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Headset can be had for $60. Communicating over the 2.4GHz receiver or Bluetooth, you can use the G435 just about anywhere. For those looking for some new earbuds, you can save on the Edifier TWS1 Pro true wireless for $35.

OMEN Mindframe Prime Gaming Headset features:

Accurately pinpoint enemy positions from any direction and immerse yourself in your games with built-in 7.1 virtual surround sound audio chip powered by C-Media Xear

Environmental noise canceling dual microphones block out background sounds so your squad only hears you

Easily adjust the lightweight suspension headband for a perfect fit with spacious oval-shaped ear pads

