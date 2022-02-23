Anker’s Android Mini Projector puts YouTube and Netflix on a 100-inch screen for $246 (Reg. $300)

The official Anker Amazon store is now offering its Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector for $245.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $54 off the going rate, $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. We have only seen it go for less in a pair of brief sales over the last year or so. This one can create a screen size up to 100-inches from a device not much larger than a can of soda. The 100 ANSI-lumen image is joined by Android 7.1 for direct access to streaming services like Hulu, YouTube, or Netflix, via apps downloaded directly to the Nebula Capsule projector. It also has up to 4 hours of wireless battery life with HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and screen mirroring connectivity. More details below.

While clearly not as well-known of a brand as Anker, you can save some cash with the AuKing 2021-model Mini Projector at under $68 shipped. This one includes much of the same functionality overall, just don’t expect to get the Android operating system with direct access to a wealth of streaming apps and the like.

More Anker projector deals:

Speaking of Anker, it launched another brand new Amazon sale today with price drops on some its latest-model smart accessories. The deals start from just $9 Prime shipped and include everything from cables and MagSafe gear to Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, and more. Browse through the lot of it right here.

More on the Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector:

Remarkable Clarity and Contrast: DLP’s advanced IntelliBright algorithms deliver a remarkably bright 100 ANSI-lumen image. (Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)

360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker, this mini projector pumps out sound all around.

Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Capsule’s soda can-sized design.

