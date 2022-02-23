Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Final Fantasy IV After Years, Tesla Force, and more

Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking down below. Just be sure to do yourself a favor and check out this morning’s price drop on the brilliant new iPad mini 6 that’s now back down at the Amazon all-time low alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, we are tracking notable deals on Final Fantasy IV: THE AFTER YEARS, Tesla Force, Kintsugi, Monsterz Minigames Deluxe, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Pocket Lux Meter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Tesla Force: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: A Western Drama: $10 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 + $559 in FREE Mac apps: from $50

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $38, Zelda Skyward Sword $40, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Hitman Sniper: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Border: Cop Simulator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Explore Titanic: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Desktop Stickers: FREE (Reg. $3)

More on Final Fantasy IV THE AFTER YEARS:

With a full 3-D remake, FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS can now be played as never before. Take part in the epic sequel that unfolds nearly two decades after the events of FINAL FANTASY IV. Classic characters make their return alongside several new heroes, such as Ceodore, son of Cecil and Rosa. Begin your journey with “Ceodore’s Tale.” Complete it to unlock the tales of six additional characters, which can be played in any order, and then return to the core story with “Kain’s Tale,” “The Lunarian’s Tale,” and “The Crystals.” A total of ten tales in all, and all contained in FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!