Edit your pictures like a pro with the Loupedeck + Photo & Video Editing Console for $229, a $50 savings

B&H is currently offering the Loupedeck + Photo & Video Editing Console for $229 shipped. Normally listed at $279, this is the lowest price we’ve seen this Loupedeck at since Black Friday 2021. Amazon is also offering the Loupedeck at this discounted price. Featuring a wide variety of dials, buttons, and sliders, the Loupedeck + Photo & Video Editing Console has been upgraded over the original to include mechanical keys, a sturdier build, more customization over the controls, and brand new software. The Loupedeck will work with Adobe Lightroom Classic CC, Lightroom 6, Photoshop CC, Premiere Pro CC, Skylum Aurora HDR, and beta integration with Capture One. Check out our review here!

If you’re looking to get started in photo editing or graphic design, the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan is a great choice at $10/month. This gives you access to Photoshop CC, Lightroom CC, and Lightroom Classic CC. Photoshop is a very powerful program capable of both editing pictures and supporting graphic design work while Lightroom is focused entirely on editing pictures.

While you’re creating your content, you may run into some storage issues. Don’t worry! Check out the SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB SSD for $218. Supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2 and speeds upwards of 1,050MB/s, you’ll find this drive is a great pairing for your on-the-go storage needs!

Loupedeck + Photo & Video Editing Console features:

Pro or beginner, achieving a solid edit quickly becomes second nature with Loupedeck+’s intuitive buttons, dials, and sliders.

Command multiple editing functions at the same time. An ergonomic design enables you to edit thousands of photos with ease and lets your eyes stay on the image and your hands on the console.

Configuration software built from scratch for an improved and more stable photo editing experience.

