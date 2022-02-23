elago’s carabiner AirPods 3 cases from $8: Leather, Game Boy, silicone, armor, and more

We are tracking some solid price drops on elago’s AirPods 3 cases from $8 today. The official elago Leather AirPods 3 Case in brown or black for $13.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discount. Regularly up to $20, it recently dropped to $15 and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked with up to 32% in savings. This is a “genuine leather” flip cover for your current-generation AirPods 3 case with brass hardware and a matching carabiner clip. It can be affixed to just about anything on your person or otherwise and will develop a ”unique profile” over time as it ages. Head below for more elago AirPods 3 case deals.
Update: The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its new Apple Pencil Stand for $11.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13, this is the first notable price drop we have tracked. Compatible with Apple Pencil 1 and 2, with or without a case, it also works with other stylus solutions to offer an upright home for your digital writing utensil.
More elago AirPods 3 case deals:
***Note: Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the lowest possible prices on the deals listed below.
- Snapshot with AirTag slot $8 (Reg. $14+)
- Clear Case $8 (Reg. $9+)
- Armor Case $9 (Reg. $13+)
- Liquid Hybrid Case $11 (Reg. $14+)
- AW5 Game Boy $12.50 (Reg. $15+)
Be sure to check out our review of elago’s Snapshot AirPods Pro case for more details on how these things stack up in person. Then go take a look at our launch coverage of the brand’s silicone AirPods 3 cases and the Google Nest Video Doorbell Mount.
More on the elago Leather AirPods 3 Case:
- QUALITY YOU KNOW AND TRUST WITH elago. UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!
- ONLY THE BEST MATERIALS WERE used in creating this case! GENUINE LEATHER gives the case a UNIQUE PROFILE that AGES WITH TIME – resulting in a case that cannot be replicated.
- CARRY YOUR AIRPODS 3 WITH you anywhere! Brass Carabiner is included to KEEP YOUR AIRPODS CLOSE; attach it to your backpack, purse, bag, etc. and NEVER LOSE THEM!
