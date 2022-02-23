Garmin’s fenix 6 GPS smartwatch has an always-on display, altimeter, more at $349

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama is offering the Garmin fenix 6 GPS Smartwatch for $349 shipped. For comparison, today’s deal is $1 below the Amazon price we saw over Black Friday and is $151 below the current going rate. This smartwatch features an always-on 1.3-inch display that’s 18% larger than previous models. It’s also readable in the sunlight and is flanked by a stainless steel bezel and buttons. The fenix 6 features enhanced heart rate and pulse ox monitoring which also means it can track your sleep too. Plus, with altitude acclimation at high levels, it’ll help ensure you’re staying properly oxygenated almost anywhere you are. Add to that the other features, like the built-in 3-axis compass, gyroscope, barometric altimeter, multiple GPS systems, and more, this smartwatch has all the essential features and then some. Keep reading for more.

While the fenix 6 is pretty rugged, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to put some of your savings to use to pick up a 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. Available on Amazon for just $9, it’s hard to pass these up considering they’re only $3 each. Plus, having multiple on hand means that if one ever gets scratched or cracks, you can easily replace it with a brand new protector.

Pair your new smartwatch with Samsung’s Galaxy S21 5G while it’s on sale for $458. This is a total of $342 in savings thanks to Woot’s refurbished sale going on today. If you’re not ready to drop over $450 on a smartphone, that’s alright, because there are other deals to be had with prices as low as $144. Hurry, these discounts won’t last long.

More on the Garmin fenix 6:

Rugged, sophisticated design features an always-on 1.3 inches (18% larger than previous fēnix models) sunlight-readable display with stainless steel bezel and buttons

Enhanced estimated wrist heart rate and Pulse Ox to support advanced sleep monitoring and altitude acclimation at high elevations (this is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition)

Performance data at your fingertips includes training load balance, training status, and running and cycling dynamics

