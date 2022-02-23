GoPro’s prev-gen. HERO8 Black records 4K60 and 1080p240 at low of $230 (Refurb, Orig. $349)

GoPro’s official eBay storefront is offering its HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera for $229.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $349, and going for $300 at Amazon in new condition, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in any condition. While not the latest and greatest from GoPro, the HERO8 Black still has a lot to like. HyperSMooth 2.0 technology delivers three levels of stabilization and the addition of Mods allows you to add things like a microphone, light, or display. Plus, you can live stream in 1080p on your favorite social media app. TimeWarp 2.0 lets you record “super-stabilized” time lapse videos while moving as well. Plus, it records at 4K60, 2.7K120, and 1080p240 depending on whether you want cinematic videos or slow-motion. Ships with a full 2-year warranty. Keep reading for more.

Given how much you’re saving here, there are a few necessities we recommend checking into. Firstly, you’ll need a solid microSD card that’s capable of 4K60 recording. SanDisk’s 128GB Extreme should do the trick at $21.50 on Amazon, making it both budget-friendly and expansive. After that, be sure to check out this 50-in-1 accessory kit from Neewer that has just about everything you’d need to get up and going with your brand-new GoPro, including adapters, straps, floating devices, and more for just $39.

For more information on the latest that GoPro has to offer, you’ll want to peek at our review of the HERO10 Black from late last year. We found it to be “packed with refinements” and it’s a great choice for your upcoming spring outings. Just know that the HERO10 Black can’t be had for nearly as low of a price as today’s lead deal, but it does come with more features for the extra cost.

More on the GoPro HERO8 Black:

HyperSmooth 2.0: HERO8 Black has three levels of stabilization: On, High and Boost. Get the widest views, or boost to the smoothest video ever offered in a HERO camera. Works with all resolutions and frame rates, and features in-app horizon leveling Streamlined Design: The re-imagined shape is more pocketable, and folding fingers at the base let you swap mounts quickly. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster, and the lens is now 2x more impact-resistant compared to previous models

