Joseph Joseph’s expandable DrawerStore kitchen organizer falls to Amazon low at $18.50

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Expandable Kitchen Drawer Organizer for $18.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $25, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique drawer organizer has stacked areas for your forks, spoons, and knives to keep things neat and tidy. On top of that, there are two larger areas off to the right and expandable portions for holding even bigger items. Just keep in mind that this likely will require a larger drawer to be used properly, given that it can expand up to 22 inches wide. Head below for additional information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, or just have smaller drawers, then we recommend this model instead. Coming in at $9 on Amazon, it’s still part of the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore family, just with a more compact form-factor. It has dedicated compartments for knives, forks, and spoons, as well as two multi-use spots in the back. I’ve owned one for over a year and absolutely love it.

Don’t forget that right now you can pick up this highly-rated 2-quart Bella air fryer for just $20. This saves you 50% from its normal going rate of $40. You’ll find that the sale price is only available until tonight, so if you’re wanting to add an air fryer to the kitchen, now is a great time to do just that.

More on the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Organizer:

Unique design creates more space in your drawer

Stacked compartments for different cutlery

Twin gadget compartments

Expandable sides for larger utensils (Expands up to 22 inches)

Suitable for drawers with a minimum height of 8 cm (3¼ inches)

