Men’s Wearhouse offers new spring markdowns from $15: Cole Haan, PGA Tour, more

The Men’s Wearhouse drops up to 85% off new markdowns to its clearance. Prices are as marked. Find deals on top brands including Cole Haan, PGA Tour, Kenneth Cole, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Cole Haan GrandMØtion Navy Stitchlite Lace Ups that are currently marked down to $100, which is $30 off the original rate. These shoes are perfect for transitioning weather and nice for everyday wear as well. They’re available in two color options and are lightweight for added comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Men’s Wearhouse customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.

