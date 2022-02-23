Scoop up this highly-rated 2-quart Bella air fryer while it’s just $20 (Today only, 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with no-cost in-store pickup. Regularly $40 at Best Buy, today’s deal is a solid 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also one of the lowest prices you’ll find on any comparable air fryer from a trusted brand right now. If it’s just a simple personal-sized (or side dish-ready) air fryer you’re after, it really doesn’t get much more affordable than this. The 2-quart capacity is joined by a 1200-watt heating system to provide the golden crispy texture you’re after without all of the oil. Alongside the adjustable temperature range (175- to 400-degrees), an auto shut-off for safety is complemented by dishwater-safe parts, a non-stick cooking tray, integrated timer, and a matte black finish for a no-frills setup that certainly won’t break the bank. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Well, at $20 from a trusted budget-friendly brand with a solid workhorse feature set in tow, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything more affordable than this. If you’re in the market for a simple 2-quart countertop air fryer, it might be a good idea to jump on today’s lead deal before it ends tonight.

If you’re looking to get into the sous vide game, we have some solid deals waiting in our home goods hub including Instant’s Accu Slim model matching the Amazon all-time low at $80 shipped. This one is now at the same price we saw over the holidays last year and you can get a closer look in our previous coverage right here.

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1200 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. 1.7 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and pastries. Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F and 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone.

