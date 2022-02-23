This 3-in-1 wireless charger transforms into a stand for video calls, now $45 (Reg. $69)

Most charging pads are clearly designed to stay on your nightstand. In contrast, the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station was made to fit in your pocket and be used anywhere. It even doubles as a stand for your phone. You can get it today for only $44.99 (Reg. $69) at 9to5Toys Specials.

In theory, wireless charging should be super convenient. But carrying around multiple pads for your various devices is anything but practical. You might even say it’s worse than going back to cables.

MagStack solves this issue. Measuring just one inch thick when folded, this wireless charging station is small enough to take anywhere. When you need to top up your devices, you simply unfold the charger on any flat surface.

There are three charging pads on MagStack. Two are general purpose, and the third has a pop-up connector for smartwatches. All of the pads are compatible with MagSafe and Qi devices, including iOS and Android phones, Apple Watch, AirPods and AirPods Pro, and other wireless earbuds.

With a maximum output of 15W, MagStack gets your devices back to 100% in no time. And while charging is in progress, you can convert the charging station into a stand — ideal for watching videos, making Facetime calls, and checking your emails. It’s easy to see how it has earned a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from 15 reviews on StackSocial.

It’s normally priced at $69, but you can get MagStack today for only $44.99 with this deal.

