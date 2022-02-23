Upgrade your PC storage with the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD for $200

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD for $199.99 shipped. Normally priced at $230, this 13% discount marks the second time we’ve seen Amazon offer the SSD at this price point. Coming in an M.2 form factor, the 970 EVO Plus uses a PCIe Gen 3 connection to achieve read speeds upwards of 3,500MB/s. This SSD will be a perfect boot drive or storage expansion option for those with PCs or laptops that are compatible. For those with mobile devices, your device will need to support NVMe SSDs and the M.2 2280 form factor.

If you don’t have an M.2 slot inside your computer, don’t fret! You can grab the Sabrent USB 3.2 Type-C M.2 SSD Enclosure for $29. Compatible with SATA and NVMe SSDs, this tool-free enclosure will get you speeds upwards of 1,000MB/s. That is one of the downsides to external enclosures, however. Your speeds are more likely to be limited by the USB protocol rather than the drive itself.

Be sure to take a look at the discounts currently on PNY’s internal SSDs starting at $77.50. There are also some discounts on external storage solutions, SSD and HDD, starting at $60. You can also save $300 on an MSI GF65 gaming laptop from Best Buy right now!

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD features:

The ultimate in performance, upgraded. Faster than the 970 EVO, the 970 EVO Plus is powered by the latest V-NAND technology and firmware optimization. It maximizes the potential of NVMe bandwidth for unbeatable computing. Comes in capacities of up to 2TB, with reliability of up to 1,200 TBW.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!