Save up to $500 on 120Hz refurb 55-inch LG C1 4K Smart OLED TVs with HDMI 2.1 at $999

BuyDig is now offering the 55-inch LG C1 4K Smart OLED TV for $999 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Regularly $1,500 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $1,300 in new condition, it has never gone for less than $1,297 at Amazon and today’s deal is more than $300 under our previous mention on this gaming, sports, and movie night-ready display. Alongside the OLED panel with HDR, this model features NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports for the latest generation of gaming. Direct access to your streaming services is also joined by Google Assistant, Apple’s AirPlay 2, three USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Best Buy customers. It ships with a 4-year damage warranty and you can get more information on that right here. Additional details below.

We are also tracking new all-time lows on Amazon’s latest-model Omni 4K TVs right now if you’re looking for something far more affordable. While you’re not getting the OLED panel here, the 55-inch variant sells for just $370 right now and you can get a closer look at the entire discounted lineup in our previous coverage.

Swing by our 4K TV hub for more options. If you would prefer to get into the Android TV category, the Hisense 55-inch H8 4K ULED is still marked down to $450 shipped at Amazon with a $150 price drop. Again, it’s not got all of the bells and whistles you’ll find on the LG C1 above, but it will save you a small fortune in new condition, even by comparison to today’s refurbished option.

More on the LG C1 OLED 4K TV:

OLED at the top of its game. From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

