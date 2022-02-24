Amazon offers adidas Stretch Boxers for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $30), more

Amazon is currently offering adidas Men’s Stretch Cotton Long Boxer Brief 3-Pack Underwear for $15 Prime shipped. Today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low and this underwear is regularly priced at $30. These boxers feature a performance design, which is great for comfort and a quick-drying fabric as well. The mesh paneling also provides breathability and it features a tag-less waistband and a no-ride-up construction. Head below to find even more deals from Amazon today.

Another standout is the adidas mens Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks that are marked down to $16 and regularly are priced at $20. This is the lowest rate we’ve seen this year and they will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. They pair nicely with workouts shoes and boots alike and the all black coloring is highly versatile. Plus, these socks have arch support as well as sweat-wicking fabric for added comfort.

adidas Stretch Cotton Boxer Briefs feature:

  • The ultimate in everyday comfort with a performance edge, adidas stretch cotton 3-pack underwear features our proven soft, moisture-wicking stretch cotton fabric, an easy fit through the pouch, functional no-gap fly, soft stitching, tagless waistband and no-ride-up construction.
  • Quick-drying, premium, soft stretch cotton with an athletic comfort fit.
  • Functional, no-gap fly.
  • Our cotton products support sustainable cotton farming – this is part of our ambition to end plastic waste.

