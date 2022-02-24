Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Battle Chasers Nightwar, Final Fantasy IV, more

All of this morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. We are now tracking up to $589 off Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro alongside its official Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe case and even more in our dedicated deal hub, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights of today’s price drops include titles like Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Final Fantasy IV (3D REMAKE), Rush Rally 3, Tahrir App – Text on image, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy IV (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Train Simulator PRO 2018: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Silversword: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RPG Legend of the Tetrarchs: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 + $559 in FREE Mac apps: from $50

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Pocket Lux Meter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Tesla Force: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: A Western Drama: $10 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Battle Chasers: Nightwar:

Inspired by the classic console greats, Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a wild adventure featuring deep dungeon diving, turn-based combat presented in a classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by the exploration of the world. Help young Gully on her quest to find her lost father Aramus – a famous hero, who ventured into the dangerous grounds and mysteriously disappeared. Gully receives help from 5 unlikely heroes, each with their own unique abilities, perks, items and dungeon skills. Together the party will help Gully with her search and discover what dangers lurk in the wilds.

