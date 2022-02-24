Columbia offers 50% off select gear during its Winter Sale: Outerwear, layering pieces, more

Columbia takes 50% off select gear in its on-going winter sale with deals on best-selling outerwear, boots, layering pieces, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Ascender Softshell Jacket that’s currently marked down to $50 and originally sold for $115. This jacket is available in an array of color options and the material is wind as well as water resistant. It’s a perfect piece for transitioning weather and great for hiking due to its stretch-infused fabric. Rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 1,000 positive reviews from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ascender Softshell Jacket $50 (Orig. $115)
- Castle Dale Full Zip Fleece Jacket $30 (Orig. $60)
- Loma Vista Fleece Lined Jacket $65 (Orig. $150)
- Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket $25 (Orig. $60)
- Grand Trek Down Jacket $100 (Orig. $199)
Our top picks for women include:
- Apres Arson II Long Down Jacket $190 (Orig. $300)
- Sunday Summit II Tunic $40 (Orig. $65)
- Infinity Mid Insulated Hooded Jacket $119 (Orig. $170)
- Arcadia II Rain Jacket $36 (Orig. $100)
- Powder Lite Vest $48 (Orig. $110)
