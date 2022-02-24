Delta Cycle’s Leonardo Bike Storage Rack hits new Amazon low at just over $7 (Reg. up to $15)

Amazon is now offering Delta Cycle Leonardo Bike Storage Rack for $7.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently up at $28 via REI and marked down top just over $14.50 at Walmart, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, about $1 below our previous mention, and the best we can find. This carries a $20 MSRP, but we have seen it down in the $10 to $15 range over the last several months before dropping to today’s new all-time low. Designed to “hang any bicycle vertically in seconds,” it features a rubber sleeve to protect your rims and comes with all of the hardware you’ll need to hang it up. At today’s price, it is even less than the $16.50 Amazon Basics 2-pack as well. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

While we would recommend sticking with the popular Delta solution above, you could opt for a simple 5-pack of hangers at $8 or about $0.60 a pop. While not specifically only for bikes, they will get the job done and can accommodate the entire family and then some for just $0.75 more than today’s lead deal.

Speaking of which, we are also still tracking a new all-time low on ElevationLab’s new ‘anti-theft’ TagVault Bike AirTag holder. This new release features a secure way to affix Apple’s item tracker to your ride with a weatherproof design and at a now $15 Prime shipped price tag. Get an even closer look in our launch coverage from earlier this month while you’re at it.

More on the Delta Cycle Leonardo Bike Storage Rack:

Space Saving Bike Wall Mount :: Proprietary vertical bike hanger securely stores any bicycle up to 40 lbs off the floor. The Leonardo bike rack garage features a clever hook shape for easy in/out bike access. Your next ride is only seconds away

Hassle-Free Installation :: These bike hooks for garage wall quickly mount to any wall stud with included hardware. Easy peel-and-stick rear tire tray stabilizes your bike while also protecting your walls

Anti Scratch Coated Hooks :: Contemporary design features a durable non-slip rubber coated bike hook to protect your tire rim from scratches

