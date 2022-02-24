Refresh your furry friend’s bed with a washable FurHaven orthopedic sofa from $24 (Reg. $33+)

Today only, Woot is offering some notable price drops on the popular FurHaven Sofa-Style Orthopedic Pet Beds starting with the medium size from $23.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. The medium size starts at $32 on Amazon right now and have never really dropped below $25 in most colorways. Today’s 1-day offer is greta chance to refresh your furry bestie’s favorite lounging spot with one of the best options out there. They provide “high-loft orthopedic cushion support” alongside a sleep surface lined with soft faux fur with fluff-filled bolster railings to support the head, back, hips, and joints, according to FurHaven. Best of all, the cover is removable and can get thrown directly in the washing machine for a refresh. Head below for additional deals and details.

Another popular option is this MidWest Homes Ombre Dog Bed. It starts at just $10 Prime shipped right now and makes for another notable solution for your pups. They’re also machine washable like today’s FurHaven models and are available in a series of different sizes to match your dog’s needs.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot FurHaven sale. You’ll find beds for larger breeds in various colorways to match your decor with the large sizes starting at $32 (use the pull-down menus on the listing page to find them).

Then go check out the Gold Box offer available on the ChomChom fur remover brush tool. Now marked down to $20 Prime shipped, it doesn’t require any of those sticky refills, just a one-time purchase that helps rid your furniture and carpet of pet fur and more. All of the details are right here.

More on the Furhaven Orthopedic Pet Bed:

DESIGNED FOR PETS: The classic bolstered sofa design promotes ultimate comfort and security, providing high-loft orthopedic cushion support as well as a super cozy nestling and burrowing space for dogs and cats

SLEEP SURFACE: The main sleep surface is lined with cuddly soft, plush faux fur, while the supportive bolsters are wrapped in easy-care suede; both materials are gentle on noses and paws for enhanced snuggling and burrowing comfort

EASY ON JOINTS: The egg crate orthopedic foam base helps cushion pressure points and improve air circulation, while the fluff-filled bolster railings support the neck, back, hips, and joints; both help to ease discomfort and encourage restful sleep

PRODUCT DETAILS: Espresso; Medium, 30″ x 20″ x 6.25″ (3″ Foam; Sleep Surface: Approx. 22″ x 15.75″)

