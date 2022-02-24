Elgato’s Stream Deck XL with 32 programmable keys sees rare discount to $217

Amazon is offering the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $216.86 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $250 for this model and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in nearly 2 years. Whether you’re a streamer, programmer, video editor, or just someone who needs a lot of customized buttons, the Stream Deck XL is the perfect deck tool. It has 32 individually customizable keys that each has an LCD display. You’ll be able to set the background for each button and also build folders to house additional customizations. Of course, it integrates with streaming software like OBS, SLOBS, Twitch, YouTube, Spotify, Philips Hue, and more. But, you can also program the keys to do other functions like keyboard shortcuts when editing video, monitoring stocks, and more. Take a look at our hands-on coverage of the latest MK.2 for a deeper dive on what you can do with the Stream Deck, then head below for additional information.

If you don’t need 32 keys, the traditional Stream Deck at $130 on Amazon is a great alternative with 15 keys. It uses the same software and features LCD keys just like the XL model above, but at $87 less. However, you could also check out the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO XT keyboard for $70 instead. While it doesn’t have customizable LCD displays, you’ll find that the macro keys of the K55 RGB PRO XT are compatible with the Elgato Stream Deck software, which is where the real magic is found.

Looking to expand your gaming setup further? Well, MSI’s Stealth 15M laptop with RTX 3060 and 144Hz display is on sale for an Amazon low right now. Down $210 from its normal going rate, this laptop is available for $1,189 and offers a solid experience for the price.

More on the Elgato Stream Deck XL:

Boasting 32 customizable LCD keys poised to launch unlimited actions with a tap, Stream Deck XL takes live production control to a whole new level. Instantly activate scenes, launch media, switch cameras, tweak lighting, adjust audio, post tweets, and more. Directly control your entire setup. And get immediate visual feedback to confirm your every command. Stream Deck XL integrates seamlessly with your favorite tools and platforms, including OBS Studio, XSplit, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, OvrStream, VoiceMod, vMix, and StreamElements. All so you can easily power through your workflow, and engage your audience like never before.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!