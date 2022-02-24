Govee and Etekcity HealthKit Bluetooth smart scales are on sale from $17 today at Amazon

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Bluetooth Smart Body Scale for $18.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $26, this marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon and is one of the first discounts that we’ve seen since the holidays. This smart scale measures 13 body metrics including weight, BMI, body fat percentage, bone mass, protein, and more to keep tabs on weight loss journeys and fitness goals. It measures in .2 pound increments and can go up to 400 pounds. Plus, the Govee Home app has unlimited profiles and pairs with Apple Health and Google Fit for easy weekly, monthly, and yearly progress reports. Keep reading for additional details.

You could instead opt for the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Body Scale for $16.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 from Amazon. Down from $23 normally, this is also a match for its all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Functionally, this scale and today’s lead deal will work essentially the same. The biggest difference is the app that you use to initially interface with the scale, with the discount above being Govee and this model being VeSync. However, both tie into Apple Health and Google Fit, so if that’s what you’re after, either scale will work for your setup.

Speaking of fitness, keep tabs on your goals with the Amazfit Band 5 that’s on sale for $31 today. Designed to track your steps, heart rate, and more, the Band 5 offers a sleek design in a budget-friendly form factor. Find out more right here.

More on the Govee Bluetooth Smart Scale:

Full Body Composition Analysis: 13 assessments including, weight, BMI, BMR, body fat percentage, bone mass, muscle mass, protein, and body age, help you keep your weight in check and your body in shape. Highly Accurate and Fully Automatic: 4 high precision sensors deliver measurements in 0.2lb/0.05kg increments up to 400lb/180kg. Ease of use with auto-calibration, step on activation, and anytime updates.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!