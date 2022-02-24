Govee will light up your room with its Smart Light Bars for $45, save 25%

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering the Govee Smart Light Bars for $44.99 shipped after applying code GOVEE6053O at checkout. This 25% discount marks the second-lowest price we’ve seen these light bars offered at and the lowest price over the last 3 months. With the ability to dance to music, the Govee Smart Light Bars can be mounted in a variety of positions to seamlessly set the mood. Unlike other Govee products, these light bars are not controlled over Wi-Fi or by any smart home assistants. These are instead controlled by the Govee Home app, which gives you control over different scenes and color modes.

If you’re looking for a light like this but one that works with smart home assistants, Govee still has you covered. The Flow Plus Smart LED Light Bars for $65 shipped work with both Alexa and Assistant and have all the same functionality as the lights previously mentioned. While working with Alexa and Assistant, you can still use the Govee Home app to get even more customization over the light bars.

We’re currently tracking deals on a Govee HealthKit-enabled Smart Scale for $18.19 along with one by Etekcity. Both of these scales will also work with Google Fit alongside HealthKit. You can also save on 32.8 feet of Wi-Fi-enabled RGB Fairy Lights by ningled for $8. At this price point, there is no other light strip that comes close to matching this value.

Govee Smart Light Bars features:

These smart light bars stylishly add depth of color to your home theater creating a more impressive entertainment system. Upgrade your home lighting decor and give yourself a more ambient viewing experience.

Enjoy access to an intuitive timer function, customizable DIY colors and light effects, plus zestful music and scene modes. With these features, transforming how you watch paintings, artworks, pictures is easier than ever.

Attach the smart light to the back of your TV or PC with strong adhesive. Or, use the stands provided for an easy set-up next to or behind the screen. These ambient lights are quick to install and easy to operate.

