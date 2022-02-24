Hunter Mid-Season Sale offers up to 30% off rain boots, snow styles, outerwear, more

30% off from $11

The Hunter Mid-Season Sale takes up to 30% off select styles of boots, sneakers, jackets, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Moc Toe Chelsea Boots that are marked down to $123 and originally were priced at $165. These waterproof boots are lightweight and flexible for everyday wear. The elasticized sides also make it easy to pull on or off in a breeze. It features an all black design that’s versatile and a rigid outsole promotes traction. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Clarks Final Clearance Event that’s offering up to 50% off sales styles from $15.

