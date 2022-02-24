Ninja’s Foodi 6-in-1 Smart Indoor Grill Air Fryer now $140 (Refurb, Orig. $300) + more from $30

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on refurbished Ninja indoor grills and air fryers. You can score the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $300 and currently starting at $280 new at Amazon, refurbished models are going for $219 there at the moment with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention and $20 under the offer before that. This is a family-ready grilling surface with a 4-quart air fryer and the ability to roast, bake, dehydrate, and more built-in. Alongside the included Foodi thermometer so you don’t need to buy one separately, a smoke control system supports getting temperatures up to 500-degrees indoors when needed, four preset protein programs, and nine customizable doneness levels. More deals below from $30

Outside of the Woot sale, if you’re just looking for a simple indoor grill, take a look at the Mueller Ultra GrillPower. This model sells for just $29.99 shipped at Amazon right now after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $45, this is the lowest we have tracked on this relatively new model and the best we can find. While it certainly doesn’t support built-in air frying, the sizable price difference might very well make it worth a quick look. Features include five temperature settings and a dual griddle/grill top.

You’ll also find additional models on sale in today’s Woot sale (via the pull-down menu right here). Just be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for additional cooking deals including Govee’s 4-probe Bluetooth meat thermometer with a heads-up display at $28 shipped. Regularly $40, this is great option if you don’t opt for the built-in Ninja above and you can get a closer look in our deal post from yesterday right here

More on the Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill:

  • NINJA FOODI SMART XL GRILL: The Smart XL grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer with the Smart Cook System & Thermometer.
  • CYCLONIC GRILLING TECHNOLOGY: Uses 500°F cyclonic air to perfectly cook or char grill your food to your desired doneness on the grill grate for delicious, char-grilled marks and flavors.
  • SMART COOK SYSTEM plus THERMOMETER: The Foodi Smart Thermometer enable you to achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well with 4 smart protein settings & 9 customizable doneness levels. Do it all at a touch of a button with no more guesswork & no more over or under cooking.

