Origami’s 3-shelf no assembly R3 metal storage unit folds down to $66 shipped for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Origami 3-Shelf R3 Foldable Storage Unit for $65.99 shipped. Regularly up to $83, this is within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked in the last year on Amazon and the best price we can find. This is more than 20% off and a great chance to pick up a handy storage rack that can fold flat “in seconds.” It also stands just shy of 29-inches with no assembly-required when it lands on your doorstep. This model features a metal construction with a pewter colorway and a shelf capacity as follows: “250 pounds per shelf on level surface evenly distributed or 75 pounds per shelf on wheels evenly distributed.” More details below.

While today’s lead deal is comparable with most similar models in price, this SONGMICS Cube Storage Unit will save you some cash at $45 or less. This is an interlocking metal wire solution that will require some assembly on your part, but it also saves you some cash and is a little bit more modular to meet your needs and space.

While we are talking about home decor and the like, we are still tracking a $120 price drop on Oakywood’s magnetic 3D Wooden World Map wall art. This handcrafted setup is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked with an interesting magnetic installation system, engraved country borders, and more. Hit up our recent coverage for a closer look at this sizable price drop and head over to our home goods hub for more.

More on the Origami 3-Shelf R3 Foldable Storage Unit:

Opens and folds in seconds,Folds flat for easy storage,No tools required for set up

Folds flat for easy storage

No tools required and no assembly required

Shelf Capacity: 250 lbs. per shelf on level surface evenly distributed or 75 lbs. per shelf on wheels evenly distributed Unit WT. (lbs) : 18.7

