Sabrent’s heatsink Rocket 4 Plus 7,000MB/s M.2 SSDs are PS5-ready from $153 (Up to $131 off)

Store4Memory (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering some notable price drops on the Sabrent Gen 4 internal SSDs with heatsink. You can score the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal Extreme Performance SSD with heatsink for $152.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for Sabrent’s relatively new Rocket 4 Plus NVMe internal at $27 off the going rate. PlayStation 5 compatible, this drive can reach speeds up to 7,000MB/s alongside a CNC-made aluminum M.2 heatsink “to maximize cooling performance and simplify installation.” It also makes use of Sabrent’s sandwich design “which ensures even pressure throughout the SSD.” Head below for additional capacity deals as well.

More Sabrent SSD deals:

500GB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 M.2 $85 (Reg. $100) With heatsink

(Reg. $100) 2TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 M.2 $280.50 (Reg. $330) With heatsink

(Reg. $330) 4TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 M.2 $769 (Reg. $900) With heatsink

(Reg. $900)

Alongside our review of CORSAIR’s new MP600 PRO LPX SSDs that are great for PS5 upgrades, we are also still tracking a solid offer Seagate Firecuda 520 2TB Gen 4 SSD for folks that just need something to upgrade an aging machine or to build a new PC around. You can get all of the details on this offer right here.

More on the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus:

DESIGNED FOR THE PS5 CONSOLE: Engineered to fit perfectly and easily into the PS5 console’s SSD expansion slot for a quick and easy install.

WORLDS FASTEST SSD: The PS5 requires SSD speeds of at least 5500MB/s and our Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus not only achieves this but exceeds it with read and write speeds of 7000MB/s and 6600MB/s respectively.

REVOLUTIONARY COOLING: Made from High-Quality CNC’d aluminum, the Sabrent Heatsink for the PS5 console was specifically designed to maximize cooling performance and simplify installation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!