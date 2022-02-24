Save $90 on SteelSeries’ Hi-Res Arctis Pro + GameDAC with PS5 compatibility at $160

Today only, Adorama is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Gaming Headset for $159.99 shipped with the discount reflecting at checkout. This $90 discount returns SteelSeries’ premium headset to one of the best prices we’ve seen in the past 12 months, matching the lowest discount that we’ve seen in the timeframe. This headset isn’t just designed with PCs in mind, as it even works with Sony’s PlayStation 5 once you disable 3D Audio. This was the first Hi-Res audio certified gaming headset and offers premium drivers alongside DTS sound, the Arctis ClearCast bidirectional microphone, and more. The GameDAC also has an integrated OLED display for configuring different settings and there’s an on-ear ChatMix dial to give you on-the-fly adjustments for mixing your game and chat audio volumes. Head below for more deals from $69.

If you don’t need Hi-Res audio certification, consider instead picking up the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless. Right now, the Arctis 1 Wireless is on sale for $69 shipped at Amazon. Normally $80 to $100 there, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. This headset is one of SteelSeries’ more budget-friendly headsets that offers a solid wireless experience. The USB-C dongle allows it to work with the Nintendo Switch out of the box and there’s an adapter in the package that allows it to function with other platforms like PC and PlayStation. Xbox gamers aren’t left in the dust either, as the Arctis 1 Wireless includes a 3.5mm cable, making it compatible with Microsoft’s console as well.

Don’t forget that right now MSI’s Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop with an RTX 3060 is available at an Amazon low of $210 off. Delivering the ability to game anywhere, it would be a great pair with today’s lead deal.

More o n the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Headset:

Optimal PS5 compatibility requires user to change settings on Sony PS5 – disable Sony 3D Audio and then increase default volume to 100%

Gaming’s first certified Hi-Res audio system pairs premium speaker drivers with next-generation DTS surround sound to produce incredibly accurate positional cues

Widely recognized as the best mic in gaming, Arctis ClearCast bidirectional microphone delivers studio quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation

