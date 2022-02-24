Keep the shower door and mirrors streak-free with OXO’s Steel Squeegee at $11 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Squeegee for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, this is 35% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It also sells for $17 at Home Depot. A great option for steak-free cleaning and drying of your shower door, windows, mirrors, and tiles, according to OXO, it also has a flexible blade that works on “rippled surfaces.” Measuring 10-inches across, it also features a “countered non-slip grip and includes a handy suction storage hanger. Rated 4+ stars at Home Depot. Additional details below.

If you don’t care about the stainless steel treatment, the plastic OXO model goes for $9 Prime shipped and delivers the same feature set outside of the build quality. The same suction cup storage add-on is in tow and you can take a closer look right here.

Head over to our dedicated home goods deal hub for additional offers for around the house including cleaning gear, cooking appliances, and much more. Alongside this morning’s Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart Indoor Grill Air Fryer offer, we also just spotted Joseph Joseph’s expandable DrawerStore kitchen organizer at a new Amazon all-time low down under $19 Prime shipped. You can get a closer look at this deal right here.

More on the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Squeegee:

Wipes off tiles, mirrors, shower doors and windows

Flexible blade works on rippled surfaces

Soft, contoured non slip grip

Slim profile stores neatly with included suction cup

10 inches x 1.5 inches x 6 inches

