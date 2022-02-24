Targus’ Fitness MacBook Backpack with laundry bag, shoe pocket, more now $25 (Reg. up to $66)

Amazon is now offering the Targus Large Commuter Work and Play Fitness Backpack for $25.17 shipped. Regularly as much as $90 for most of last year, it has gone for between $30 at $66 over the last few months and is now with a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low. A solid option for daily commutes and trips to the gym, it features a dedicated tablet and laptop sleeve with enough space for models up to 15.6-inches alongside a ventilated compartment for your gym shoes. It also completely unzips with a built-in hook to hang in a locker alongside a detachable laundry bag and padded contoured shoulder straps. More details below.

Today’s far more feature-rich Targus option is about $7 under the price of the Amazon Basics Campus Laptop Backpack, for comparison. But this Lenovo Laptop Backpack at $15 Prime shipped might be worth a quick look. It also has a 15.6-inch laptop compartment and comes in at even less, just don’t expect it to have all of the bells and whistles for your gym kit.

Be sure to check out our coverage of the latest Peak Design travel gear including the new backpack, duffle bag, wash pouch, and more. We also had a chance to go hands-on with the large Travel Duffle as well as some packing cubes as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

More on the Targus Work and Play Fitness Backpack:

Dedicated tablet and laptop compartment for screen sizes up to 15. 6”

Padded top handle and contoured shoulder straps

Ventilated front compartment for work or gym shoes; ventilated cushioning on back panel to help keep your shirt dry

Unzips completely open to hang in your locker with built-in hook

Includes an internal zippered pouch and detachable laundry bag to protect and store valuables

