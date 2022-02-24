Channel your inner artist with a Wacom Intuos drawing tablet for $50, a 29% savings

You can save on a Wacom Intuos drawing tablet for $49.95 shipped from both Amazon and Adorama. Normally listed for $70, this 29% discount matches some of the lowest prices we’ve seen this drawing tablet offered for. Compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS, this Wacom Intuos tablet has about 7-inches of active area in which to draw. Connecting to your computer through a USB Type-A plug, all you need is the driver and you’ll be up and running! You can even use this tablet with some smartphones with an OTG or USB Type-C adapter. Included with the tablet are licenses to a few different programs: a 2-year license for Clip Studio Paint Pro, and 90-day licenses for Corel Painter Essentials and Corel AfterShot Pro 3.

While you’re not physically writing or drawing with the Wacom pen, the tips do wear out over time. We would recommend picking up a pack of Wacom Standard Nibs for $5. Coming in both black and pistachio colors, these tips will keep you prepared. You can also grab one of these Parblo Two-Finger Gloves for $7. This will let you rest your drawing hand on the tablet without worrying about accidentally triggering the tablet.

If you’re looking for a new device to create content with, there is a deal on a Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio for $200 off. Microsoft specifically designed this laptop with creators in mind given its unique design. You can also save on the Logitech Craft Advanced Keyboard for $170. Coming with a customizable dial, the Craft Keyboard can connect over 2.4GHz with a receiver or Bluetooth.

Wacom Intus Drawing Tablet features:

Thanks to EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) technology, the battery free pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity provides a natural drawing experience that can keep going as long as you do.

Four customizable ExpressKeys that put your favorite shortcuts like undo or copy/paste at your fingertips when used with your Mac/PC

The Wacom Intuos is primed and ready. Simply connect the pen tablet to your Mac or PC via USB, download and install the driver, complete the easy registration and you’re good to go.

