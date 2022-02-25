Abco Tech’s pop-up tent is perfect for spring campouts at $30 Prime shipped (Reg. $42+)

Woot is offering the Abco Tech Pop-Up Tent for $29.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon sells this tent normally for $50, and it’s available for $42 there right now. Today’s deal is a match of the best price that we’ve seen since the holiday season. This tent pops open “in the blink of an eye” and is ready to use. It sleeps one to two people with ease as well, and the doors on both the left and right side makes it easy to enter and exit the tent. There’s a mesh window on both the front and back as well for additional air circulation, making it a great way to enjoy the great outdoors while staying safe inside of the tent. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this solar-powered rechargeable LED camping lantern that’s available for $16 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. This collapsible lantern is easy to bring with you on any camping trip, and since it has a built-in solar panel, you’ll never have to worry about it running out of charge.

Don’t forget that Gerber’s stonewash Affinity Folding Pocket Knife is currently on sale for $28.50. That’s a savings of 27% and makes now a great time to pick up this pocket knife to keep with you while on the trail. Plus, there are additional discounts available from $19, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to find out more ways to save.

More on the Abco Tech Pop-Up Tent:

Pops open in the blink of an eye into a ready-to-use tent, and easy to fold back into a compact form – Abco Pop up tent is ideal for casual camping and accommodates 1-2 people. Set up your tent instantly!

With double doors on both the left and right side, it’s easy to step out from either side. Moreover, a combination of inner zippered screen plus outer zippered nylon layer give an ability to easily switch between high breathability and complete privacy.

A mesh window on both the front and back allow for air circulation while the solid nylon flaps over the windows allow for privacy. Further, opening the mesh windows allows you to enjoy your surroundings from inside the tent.

