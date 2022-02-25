Amazon offers a new low price on Lenovo’s Flex 5 14-inch laptop at $600

You can save on a Lenovo Flex 5 14-inch Ryzen 5 5500U/16GB/256GB from Amazon for $599.99 shipped. Regularly listed at $700, this 14% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen Amazon offer this laptop for. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, the Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 laptop that is ready to be your daily driver. The inclusion of a fingerprint reader means you’ll be able to utilize Windows Hello for unlocking and auto-filling passwords. The Flex 5 ships running Windows 11 Home for the operating system and comes with an included digital pen. This pen works with the touchscreen so you can take notes or draw! A unique feature of this laptop is that it includes Amazon Alexa built into the device. Some other key features: Wi-Fi-6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Another laptop worth a look at is the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 2-in-1 i3-11154G4/4GB/128GB for $405 shipped. Overall, the specs on this laptop are lower than the Lenovo machine, but those are compromises you make in the search for savings. One standout feature of the ASUS laptop is its support for Thunderbolt 4. This means you can greatly expand the devices I/O through different docks, even ones designed for Thunderbolt 3!

Do you spend most of your time at a desk? Then chances are you have some headphones that have no home, other than the top of your desk. Be sure to check out this Headphone Clamp Hanger by Lamicall for $12. This headphone holder clamps to the side of your desk and provides a hook to hang your headphones from!

Lenovo Flex 5 14-inch Laptop 5500U/16GB/256GB features:

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U mobile processor with Radeon graphics, this portable notebook computer has 16GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD Storage

The Flex 5 14 touchscreen laptop has a narrow bezel on 4 sides for more viewing area and less clutter on the IPS FHD (1920 x 1080) display

A physical shutter on the webcam improves your privacy, allowing you to keep out unwanted attention

