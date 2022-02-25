Play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for FREE this weekend on all platforms

You can play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla FREE all weekend long if you haven’t given Ubisoft’s latest Viking fantasy a stab yet. With the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök expansion putting players directly in the shoes of Odin early next month, now’s a great time to give the base game a go without spending a single silver piece. Currently starting from just under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon, you can give the game a try from now through Monday before you decide to drop any hard-earned cash down. Hit the jump for more details.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla FREE weekend

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla FREE weekend is available on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Series X/S, and Stadia. It will be free to access from now through February 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EST and all of your game progress will carry over the full thing thereafter if you decide to purchase it.

You can get all of the specifics and links to each platform’s digital download on this Ubisoft information page. You will need a Stadia Pro subscription and Xbox Live Gold access in order to partake in the free weekend on those platforms as well.

Check out the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla FREE weekend trailer below:

Play for free from 24th – 28th February. The first Free Weekend for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers you the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior. Explore a Dark Age open world, dual-wield powerful weapons, and lead epic raids in a quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.

