Make fresh bread at home with the regularly $75 Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic at $40 (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on Elite Gourmet kitchen gear including its Maxi-Matic Programmable Bread Maker Machine at $39.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $75, like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is a sizable 47% price drop and the lowest price we can find. For further comparison, it has never dropped below $48.50 at Amazon. A simple and affordable way to make fresh bread at home, this model supports up to 2-pound loaves with settings for smaller options alongside 19-programmed settings for everything from pizza dough to various types of bread. Not only will it free up your oven for the main dish, but it also ships with everything you need including non-stick bread pan, measuring cup and spoon, kneading blade, and metal hook for lifting the blade out. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart where it also fetches $75. More deals and details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $39 and under bread maker category highlights how notable today’s lead deal really is. There isn’t a single option for less than today’s featured offer, making today’s Maxi-Matic deal a particularly notable price for bringing home a well-rated bread maker.

Browse through the rest of today’s Elite Gourmet Woot sale for even more deals on small kitchen appliances including air fryers, mixers, and more from $25 Prime shipped.

Then head right over to our home goods hub where you’ll find loads of notable price drops on kitchen gear including this Amazon all-time low on COSORI’s smartphone-controlled Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven. Now more than $100 off the going rate, if you’re in the market for something like this, it carries a nearly identical feature set to models from the big brands for as much as half the price right now. All of the details are right here.

More on the Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Bread Maker:

MAKING FRESH ARTISAN BREADS right at home is now fool proof and automatic. The Elite Gourmet bread maker does the kneading, rising and baking for you

MAKE UP TO A 2-LB LOAF of bread. With 3 different settings for a 1-lb, 1.5-lb or 2-lb loaf of fresh bread.

INCLUDES 19-PROGRAMMED PRESET MENU for a variety of different types of doughs from basic white bread to even pizza dough.

15-HOUR DELAY TIMER and a 60-minute Keep Warm function allows you to control your baking to the max.

