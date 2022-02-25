Load up on Brita water filter replacements while the price is right: 8-pack for $26 (Reg. $33+)

Amazon is now offering the 8-pack of official Brita Standard Water Filter Replacements for $25.88 shipped. Regularly $34 and going for as much as $40 over the last year or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low and a perfect chance to stock up while the price is right. They are compatible with “all Brita pitchers and dispensers” outside of the Stream models. While you can push it a little bit, Brita suggests you replace your filters every 2 months or so depending on how much you use them, and now’s the time to do it at about $3.29 a pop. Head below for more details.

If you don’t mind taking the third-party Amazon Basics route, you can land a 6-pack for $19.45 Prime shipped with the Subscribe & Save discount. That’s slightly under the per-filter price above and they are specifically said to be compatible with “all Brita water pitchers and dispensers except Brita Stream.”

While the filters above won’t work with it, we are still tracking a solid price drop on Brita’s UltraMax Water Filter Dispenser. Now down at $35.50 or so, this one can sit right in your fridge, offering up that same Brita experience in a much larger container you won’t need to fill up nearly as often. Just make sure to swing by our home goods deal hub today as we are tracking quite a number of notable price drops on smart cookers, bread makers, and much more.

More on the Brita Standard Water Filter Replacements:

Get great-tasting water with Brita Standard water filter replacement

Switch to Brita and you can save money and replace 1800 single-use plastic bottles a year

Reduce Chlorine (taste & odor) Mercury, Copper, Zinc, Cadmium

For the best tasting water, replace your water filter after 40 gallons or approximately every 2 months

Compatible with all Brita pitchers and dispensers except Stream; Brita water filters are simple to replace with a pull top cap for easy removal; 16.9 ounce water bottle

