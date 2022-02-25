COSORI’s smartphone-controlled Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven hits new low at $99 ($101 off)

Amazon is now offering the COSORI 12-in-1 Countertop Air Fryer Convection Oven for $99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid 50% off the going rate, $20 below our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Now undercutting most of the comparable Instant Pot and Ninja models, the one includes a similar feature set for less and has quickly become a popular alternative on Amazon. Alongside 12 cooking functions (rotisserie, dehydrate, pizza, roast, air fry, toast, bagel, bake, broil, cookies, and ferment), it connects with a companion app for smart temperature and timer control from your handset alongside access to the oven light, recipes, the fan, notifications, and voice commands. The 30L interior can support up to six slices of toast, a 13-inch pizza, or an “entire rotisserie chicken.” Head below for more deals and details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better all-in-one air fryer oven with smart features for less than today’s lead deal. But if a dedicated upright air fryer will do the trick, take a look at the popular 5.8-quart GoWISE solution that sells for under $60 on Amazon. There are no smart features to speak of here, but a nice digital display and control panel will help to get that golden crispy texture without all of the oil much the same as today’s COSORI feature will.

On the multi-cooker side of things, this morning saw a brilliant deal hit on the 6-quart Instant Pot Max. Now at a new Amazon all-time low, this model is 50% of the going rate at $75 shipped with added functionality over typical Instant Pots including both canning and sous vide presets. You’ll find more details right here and be sure to dive into our home goods guide for additional offers.

More on the COSORI 12-in-1 Countertop Air Fryer Convection Oven:

12 Functions: Enjoy a Keep Warm feature and 11 versatile presets: Rotisserie, Dehydrate, Pizza, Roast, Air Fry, Toast, Bagel, Bake, Broil, Cookies, and Ferment

Smart Control: Connect your smart oven to your smartphone to adjust temperature and time, choose recipes, control the oven light and convection fan, monitor cooking, receive notifications, and connect to voice control

Healthier Alternatives: Enjoy air fried meals with up to 85% less fat than traditionally fried foods. Note: The Air Fry preset may require longer cooking times than standalone air fryers

100 Original Recipes: Access 100 original chef-made recipes that are updated monthly in the VeSync app, or create and save your own to share

