Deep 50% price drop brings the regularly $150 Instant Pot 6-qt. Max Multi-Cooker down to $75

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Max Multi-Cooker for $75 shipped. Walmart has it down at the same price but only for Walmart+ members. Regularly $150, this is a deep 50% price drop, $14 under our previous deal mention, and the best we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside the large touchscreen display for selecting one of the built-in preset programs, including pressure cook, sauté, slow cook, rice, and more, this model separates itself from the rest of the Instant Pot multi-cooker lineup with built-in canning and sous vide options. That’s on top of the brushed stainless steel housing and 13 safety features. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

Be sure to head over to our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on household essentials, cooking and kitchen upgrades, accessories, and more. We are also still tracking a solid price drop on Instant’s Accu Slim Sous Vide Cooker, which is now sitting at the Amazon low. You can get all of the details on this now $80 model in our previous coverage right here.

Sustained 15psi, not only cooks food faster, you can now do home pressure canning;

Large touch screen makes programming seamless, you can set time, temperature, pressure level, delay start and Warm;

Nutriboost technology works by creating a boiling motion during pressure cook to break down food, adding nutrition, flavor, and taste to soups and bone broth;

Altitude adjustment, eliminates the guesswork from your recipe conversion to provide a more precise cooking time;

