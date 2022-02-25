Dell’s 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor drops to Amazon low of $335.50

Amazon is offering the Dell 27-inch 4K USB-C (S2722QC) Monitor for $336.59 shipped. With a retail price of $380, this 11% discount is only the second time we’ve seen a discount on this monitor offered by Amazon and it is the lowest we’ve seen. Coming with two integrated 3 Watt speakers, this monitor can be connected over USB-C and HDMI 2.0. To use USB-C, your device will need to support display output over USB-C and DisplayPort 1.4. It can also provide up to 65 Watts of power delivery so your device can be charged while being used. This Dell monitor is also compatible with AMD FreeSync so your experience will be smooth regardless of what you do!

This Dell monitor will work just fine for the average PC user with its 60Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution. For those who are more into gaming, ASUS has their TUF Gaming 28-inch 4K HDR Monitor for $329 shipped. Featuring AMD FreeSync and HDR10 support, this IPS gaming monitor has next to no compromises. The only notable compromise is the 60Hz refresh rate.

If you’re in the market for a new TV, check out this VIZIO 50-inch 4K TV which features AirPlay 2 for $328. Just like the headline monitor, this TV is also compatible with AMD FreeSync. The 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate means all the content you have will look nice and smooth! If you are more of a gamer, you can check out this Acer 27-inch QHD 144Hz monitor for $230. Again, this one also supports AMD FreeSync!

Dell 27-inch 4K USB-C (S2722QC) Monitor features:

Charging and connecting your storage devices, mobile phones and other peripherals just got easier with a conveniently placed, quick-access USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port.

Easily charge and connect your laptop with USB-C connectivity and 65W of power delivery. This single-cable solution reduces cable clutter for a clutter-free desktop and transmits power, video, audio and data—all at once.

High functionality meets superb style with a three-sided ultrathin bezel design that allows you to see more with less distraction on this 27-inch screen.

