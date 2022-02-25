HYPER MacBook-ready 7-in-2 USB-C Hub + 100W GaN Charger bundle for $140 ($60 off)

HYPER is now offering a notable bundle offer featuring its DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub and the HyperJuice GaN 100W Charger. Regularly $200 for both, you can now land this package for $139.99 shipped directly from HYPER. That’s a $60 price drop and the lowest price we can find. The HyperDrive DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub is a 7-port USB-C hub that can sit snuggly against your MacBook case alongside a magnetic grip and includes a USB-C extension cable for use with other devices. The HyperJuice GaN 100W Charger “was the world’s first 100W USB-C charger” that can quick charge two USB-C and a pair of USB-A devices at the same time. Head over to our HYPER hub for more details on its popular MacBook and Apple gear accessories.

For some more affordable charging and MagSafe options, browse the latest Amazon Anker storefront sale. You’ll find options starting from $9 including some of the brand’s latest gear, wall chargers, cables, earbuds, and much more. Check out everything on tap right here.

And speaking of Anker, be sure to hit up our launch coverage of its latest 8-in-1 USB-C hub. Alongside is leather-like exterior in either charcoal grey or an off-white color, you’ll find a braided nylon cable as well as an assortment of I/O options like USB-C PD input with 100W power passthrough. Get a closer look right here.

More on the HYPER DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub bundle:

Get $60 off when you purchase HyperDrive DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub and HyperJuice GaN 100W USB-C Charger together. The HyperDrive DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub is a 7-port, form-fitting USB-C Hub that features MacBook case compatibility, a stable magnetic grip, and a USB-C extension cable for multiple device usage. The HyperJuice GaN 100W Charger was the world’s first 100W USB-C charger with GaN technology, providing the ability to simultaneously quick charge 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A devices.

