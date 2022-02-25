Forget the KitchenAid tax, GE’s metal tilt-head stand mixer is $199 (Amazon low, $100 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deep $100 price drops on the GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer. You can now bring home the silver or blue colorway for $199 shipped. Regularly $299, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While it might not be one of those popular KitchenAid models, it is comparable in quality with a similar retro look and comes in at about $150 less today. The die-cast metal construction is joined by a 350-watt motor with a similar tilt-head lift mechanism you’ll see on the KitchenAid models. The seven speed settings support a wide variety of recipes and it ships with a 5.3-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, coated flat beater, dough hook, wire whisk, and pouring shield. More details below.

If a simple hand mixer will suffice for your more casual baking projects and the like, consider the Mueller 5-speed model. It is now available for $28 shipped on Amazon, saving you a small fortune over the stand options and providing a similar set of attachments. It is the “perfect solution for the busy baker with a 5-speed dial and extra turbo function letting you choose the optimum mixing speed for any recipe.”

The kitchen deals are heating up this morning. We are tracking some huge price drops and new Amazon all-time lows on an Instant Pot multi-cooker as well as the smartphone-controlled and voice command-ready COSORI Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven. This one is regularly $200 and is now down at $99 for all of your countertop cooking needs. With a 12-in-1 feature set, it is worth a closer look for anyone interested in some alternative cooking options. Hit up our home goods guide for more.

More on the GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer:

350-WATT MOTOR & DIE-CAST CONSTRUCTION – Handle even your largest batches thanks to a powerful motor and robust die-cast metal design

EASY LIFT TILT-HEAD DESIGN WITH AUTO LOCK – Enjoy clear visibility and easy access to the mixing bowl thanks to a tilt-back head, which automatically secures upon closure for added peace of mind

7 SPEED SETTINGS & ACCESSORY PORT – Turn your mixer into a kitchen multi-tool with 7-optimized speeds for essential mixing and an accessory port that is compatible with third-party attachment ecosystems

5.3 QUART BOWL & INCLUDED COMPONENTS – Tackle even your greatest holiday tasks with a sturdy 5.3 qt. stainless steel bowl

