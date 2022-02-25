Milescraft depth gauge is a must to set accurate blade and bit heights at $3.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Milescraft Depth Gauge for $3.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $7, this 46% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This unique tool will become a must-have for your woodworking setup. It offers a self-standing design that lets you set the depth of table saws, routers, and more. You can simply just set the gauge above the blade or bit and raise it until it touches. The brass thumb knob allows you to ensure that the ruler is properly tight and it even shows both inches and millimeters. Keep reading for more.

Honestly, you’ll be hard pressed to find any measuring tool on Amazon for a lower cost that can accomplish a similar task. Even the Swanson composite framing square, which isn’t quite as elegant as today’s lead deal, costs $4. It just goes to show how solid of a price the Milescraft gauge is.

Don’t forget that right now Home Depot is bundling DEWALT 20V MAX tools with a FREE battery starter kit. This delivers a $149 value and helps bolster your DIY tool setup, making this spring a great time to either expand your kit or get started with one from scratch. For other great ways to save, be sure to check out our tools guide for all the deals and discounts that we find across the web.

More on the Milescraft Depth Gauge:

Self-standing durable frame with wide base feet allows the tool to be self-standing for setting the cutting depth on routers, router tables, tables saws, and more

Measure, mark and locate blades, bits, and fences

Brass thumb knob allows you to accurately tighten your measurement ruler

Metal ruler measures are shown in inches and millimeters

Easy view window designed for accurate setting and measuring

