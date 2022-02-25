Might as well grab Samsung’s latest 130MB/s 64GB EVO memory card while it’s $8 (Reg. $15)

Alongside an ongoing price drop on the 128GB counterpart, Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Select 64GB microSDXC memory card for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $15 when it launched back in October 2021, this one has typically gone for between $10 and $13 over the last few months and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. While some folks might require the larger 128GB model that is also on sale, this makes for a particularly affordable solution for dash and security cams as well as some added storage on Android devices and more. It can reach speeds up to 130MB/s with an A2 and V30 rating for launching apps and dealing with high-res footage. Get a closer look at Samsung’s latest microSD cards in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and our launch coverage from late last year. Additional details below.

It doesn’t get much more affordable than this for a current-generation brand name 64GB microSD card. But if you can do with a slightly slower model or one with a lighter capacity, you’ll find some options right here in Amazon’s $7 and under category.

Here’s more of this week’s best storage deals:

More on the Samsung EVO Select 64GB microSDXC:

ALL THE SPACE YOU NEED: Store lots of media on your phone with this micro SD memory card, load games on your Nintendo Switch and other devices, and download more apps on your tablet at top-notch speed.

FAST AND SMOOTH: Superfast U3, class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s¹,²and UHS-I Interface.³

EXPAND AND STORE BIG: The EVO Select card ranges from 64GB – 512GB, allowing you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

