Might as well grab Samsung’s latest 130MB/s 64GB EVO memory card while it’s $8 (Reg. $15)

-
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $15 $8

Alongside an ongoing price drop on the 128GB counterpart, Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Select 64GB microSDXC memory card for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $15 when it launched back in October 2021, this one has typically gone for between $10 and $13 over the last few months and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. While some folks might require the larger 128GB model that is also on sale, this makes for a particularly affordable solution for dash and security cams as well as some added storage on Android devices and more. It can reach speeds up to 130MB/s with an A2 and V30 rating for launching apps and dealing with high-res footage. Get a closer look at Samsung’s latest microSD cards in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and our launch coverage from late last year. Additional details below.  

It doesn’t get much more affordable than this for a current-generation brand name 64GB microSD card. But if you can do with a slightly slower model or one with a lighter capacity, you’ll find some options right here in Amazon’s $7 and under category. 

Here’s more of this week’s best storage deals:

  • CORSAIR’s MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD falls to new low at $170
  • Massive all-metal 18TB SanDisk G-DRIVE HDD at $50 off
  • Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD for $200
  • Portable SSD storage from $60: SanDisk Extreme, WD, Samsung, more
  • Sabrent’s heatsink Rocket 4 Plus 7,000MB/s M.2 SSDs from $153
  • And even more

More on the Samsung EVO Select 64GB microSDXC:

  • ALL THE SPACE YOU NEED: Store lots of media on your phone with this micro SD memory card, load games on your Nintendo Switch and other devices, and download more apps on your tablet at top-notch speed.
  • FAST AND SMOOTH: Superfast U3, class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s¹,²and UHS-I Interface.³
  • EXPAND AND STORE BIG: The EVO Select card ranges from 64GB – 512GB, allowing you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tested: Samsung’s PRO and EVO Plus microSD cards with...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ see launch day discounts with u...
HP Chromebook 14b returns to Amazon low of $350 with $1...
Abco Tech’s pop-up tent is perfect for spring cam...
Load up on Brita water filter replacements while the pr...
Seagate’s 512GB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|...
Make fresh bread at home with the regularly $75 Elite G...
Save 14% on the Lenovo Flex 5 14-inch Laptop
Load more...
Show More Comments