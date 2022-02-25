Seagate’s 512GB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S sees first discount to $110

B&H is offering the Seagate 512GB Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X|S for $109.99 shipped with the discount reflecting in the cart. For comparison, this Expansion Card launched last October for $139 and today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked. If your Series X or S is running out of storage, this is a great way to expand it. Adding 512GB of speedy storage to your Xbox, the Seagate Expansion Card is the only official way to gain extra room for playing games, as traditional external HDDs or SSDs aren’t fast enough to run next-generation games. You can find out more in our hands-on review as well, then head below for more information.

If you have a previous-generation Xbox or just need some cold storage for games not being played, but that you don’t want to have to re-download, then consider checking out the 4TB Seagate Game Drive for Xbox, which is available for $100 at Amazon. Delivering eight times the amount of storage of today’s lead deal, just keep in mind it won’t be able to run next-generation games natively and you’ll have to move those titles back to your console’s internal storage to enjoy them.

Need a new game to play? This weekend, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is FREE to play on all platforms. This next-generation game would be the perfect reason to have spare storage around, so you could have it active on your internal drive during free-play weekends and migrated to external when it’s not enabled.

More on the Seagate Expansion Card:

Instantly expand the next generation peak speed and performance capacity of Xbox Series X|S with the custom-engineered Seagate Storage Expansion Card. Effortlessly compatible with the Xbox Velocity Architecture, experience the fastest load times and most dynamic worlds—even improving the overall performance of thousands of Original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games. The ultimate power, speed, and compatibility is now at your fingertips.

