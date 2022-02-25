Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: This War of Mine, SkySafari, Space Borders, and more

Friday has arrived and all of this morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. We are now tracking up to $829 off previous-generation iPhones alongside ongoing price drops on Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe case and everything else in our Apple deal hub, but for now it’s time for the apps. Developer 11 bit studios has dropped the price of its fantastic This War of Mine to $2 and is delivering all profits directly to the Ukrainian Red Cross (more details below). That’s on top of notable deals on titles like SkySafari, Space Borders: Alien Encounter, EvoCreo: Pocket Monsters Like, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Space Borders: Alien Encounter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EvoCreo: Pocket Monsters Like: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AddMe: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

All profits from This War of Mine will go to the “Ukrainian Red Cross to directly support of the victims of war in Ukraine” on all platforms. More details here.

iOS Universal: sEGments by Elliott Garage: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Parkinson’s LifeKit: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: iConnectHue for Philips Hue: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: MT : Browser & File Manager: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 + $559 in FREE Mac apps: from $50

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Final Fantasy IV (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Train Simulator PRO 2018: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Silversword: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RPG Legend of the Tetrarchs: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro – Prank Call: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

More on This War of Mine:

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

