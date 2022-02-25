Save on Twelve South Mac stands, iPhone chargers, more at Amazon from $27

Closing out the week, Amazon is discounting a selection of Twelve South Apple accessories with the HiRise for MacBook leading the way at $58.75 shipped. Down from the usual $80 price tag, this is marking the best price since last August at 27% off and delivering one of the lowest offers to date. Designed to elevate your MacBook off the desk for a better viewing angle, this stand is comprised of aluminum to ensure it fits right in with the rest of your Apple setup. Alongside its height-adjustable design that also allows for improved airflow, there’s also non-slip padding to keep your machine in place. Head below for more from $27.

Twelve South mounts and stands:

Other accessory discounts:

Though speaking of the latest from Twelve South, the popular accessory maker just refreshed its signature leather BookBook cover for the M1 iPad Pro. Delivering a sleek cream-colored design that matches Apple’s white Magic Keyboard, this case has room for your entire iPad setup with a premium and stylish build that you can read all about right here.

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook features:

HiRise for MacBook is a height adjustable desktop stand that lets you elevate your MacBook to your most comfortable viewing height. With its spring loaded piston, you can customize the height of your MacBook for improved ergonomics. HiRise has two silicone-lined arms that grip your MacBook, while the elevation providies maximum airflow around your Mac. Set HiRise for MacBook to your optimal viewing height, pair with a keyboard and mouse, and get down to business. If you prefer two screens, HiRise lets you set the horizon of your MacBook to the same height as your Apple Display for the ultimate dual-screen setup.

